Spain’s PM hails pro-Palestine protests at Vuelta as “source of pride”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday praised the pro-Palestine demonstrations held during the Vuelta a España cycling race, calling them “a model and a source of pride for the international community.”

Speaking at a Socialist Workers’ Party rally in Málaga, Sánchez said the protests, which he described as anti-genocide demonstrations, reflected Spain’s commitment to defending human rights. He added that his government had “taken a step forward” in supporting just causes, including the Palestinian cause.

The prime minister expressed admiration for Spanish people who rallied in solidarity, stressing that citizens in a multicultural and diverse country like Spain must unite in defence of human rights.

Sánchez’s remarks came after the 18th stage of the Vuelta, one of cycling’s three Grand Tours, was repeatedly disrupted by anti-Israel protests. Organizers were forced to shorten the stage from its planned 27.5 kilometres to 12 kilometres for security reasons.