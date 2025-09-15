Widespread criticism of draft resolution at Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar

Social media platforms have seen a wave of criticism and disappointment over the draft resolution issued by the emergency Arab-Islamic summit taking place in Doha, according to the Arabi21 news.

Activists said the wording of the draft did not match the seriousness of the situation, nor did it reflect the widespread anger over Israel’s attack on Qatar.

Many users on X described the statement as weak and disappointing, calling for stronger and clearer positions against Israeli assaults. They stressed that people expect practical decisions, not just statements of condemnation.

Activists also noted that the Doha draft repeated the same traditional language used in past summits, which they believe has failed to stop or deter Israeli violations.

An updated version of the draft resolution, expected to be discussed at the Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar on Monday, said that Israel’s attack on Doha last week, along with its ongoing actions, threatens efforts to normalise relations with Arab states.

The draft further stated: “The Israeli attack on Qatar, and the continuation of Israel’s hostile actions, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, settlement growth and expansionist policies, threaten prospects for peace and coexistence in the region, and jeopardise all that has been achieved in the path of normalising relations with Israel, including current and future agreements.”