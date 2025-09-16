Middle East Monitor
Gaza death toll nears 65,000 as hunger deaths climb to 428

September 16, 2025 at 4:02 pm

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attacks on people waiting humanitarian aid in Tina region of Rafah, mourn as the bodies are taken from Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 16, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attacks on people waiting humanitarian aid in Tina region of Rafah, mourn as the bodies are taken from Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 16, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

At least 64,964 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, as the death toll from hunger climbed to 428, including 146 children, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

In its daily update, the ministry said 59 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 386 people were injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 165,312.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.

The ministry said 112 people were injured by Israeli army fire while seeking humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. According to the ministry, at least 2,497 aid seekers were killed and over 18,294 others wounded by the Israeli army since May 27.

It confirmed three new fatalities over the past 24 hours, one of them a child, caused by severe malnutrition, bringing the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 428, including 146 children.

The ministry said at least 150 Palestinians, among them 31 children, have died of hunger since August, when the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza City. The IPC warned that the crisis would spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September.

READ: UK government urged to ‘prevent and punish’ Israel’s genocide after UN’s Gaza report

Israel has sealed Gaza’s crossings since March 2, preventing food and aid trucks from entering despite hundreds waiting at the border. The move has exacerbated the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, leaving residents without access to basic supplies.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 12,413 people and injured 53,271 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

