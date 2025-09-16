Gaza Health Ministry issues urgent distress call as blood banks run dry

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip issued an urgent appeal on Monday, warning that blood bank services are on the verge of collapse within days due to a severe shortage of blood units and critical supplies.

In a press statement, the ministry called on the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to immediately send blood units to save the lives of the wounded and injured in Gaza, where hospitals are overwhelmed by mounting casualties from Israel’s genocidal war.

“The health sector requires at least 350 units of blood and blood components every day to meet the needs of patients and the wounded, especially with the sharp rise in emergency surgeries and trauma cases,” the statement said. It also warned that laboratory stocks of blood bags and essential transfusion and testing equipment have already reached zero, “foreshadowing an imminent humanitarian disaster.”

The ministry expressed its “deep gratitude to the leadership and people of Jordan for their historic and honourable support of the Palestinian cause and their continuous humanitarian initiatives that strengthen the steadfastness of our people in Gaza.”

It concluded by stressing confidence that Jordan would respond urgently to provide “a lifeline for thousands of patients and the wounded,” continuing its legacy of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

