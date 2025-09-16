Hamas responds to Trump’s remarks: clear bias towards Israeli propaganda

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about the Israeli army’s attack on Gaza and the situation of Israeli captives show a clear bias towards Israeli propaganda.

Hamas stated that the US administration is fully aware that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is destroying all chances of reaching an agreement that could end what it described as a brutal war of extermination on the Gaza Strip.

The movement added that “the US administration knows that the war criminal Netanyahu is working to eliminate every opportunity for an agreement that would lead to the release of captives.” It said Trump’s comments overlook the deaths of around 65,000 civilians in Gaza, most of them women and children.

Hamas held Washington responsible for escalating what it called the war of extermination through its support for Israel and its policies of misinformation, accusing it of covering up alleged war crimes. It stressed that “the war criminal Netanyahu bears full responsibility for the lives of his captives in Gaza.”

The statement further noted that the systematic destruction of Gaza City and what it described as a campaign of genocide also threatens the lives of Israeli soldiers held in the Strip, stressing that their fate “is determined by the government of the terrorist Netanyahu.”

Hamas concluded by saying that Washington is aware that Netanyahu continues to destroy any chances of reaching an agreement, pointing to what it said was an assassination attempt on the negotiating delegation in Qatar while discussing Trump’s latest proposal.

