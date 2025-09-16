Israel- funded campaign claims Qatar spreads antisemitism in US universities

A campaign led by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), a research centre funded by Israeli sources, is intensifying its efforts to influence decision-makers in Washington by promoting claims that connect Qatar to the spread of antisemitism in American universities.

The campaign comes as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks to justify tougher measures against voices opposing the war on Gaza.

During a congressional hearing, ISGAP’s director Charles Asher Small alleged that Qatari funding had led to a 300 per cent rise in antisemitic incidents on US campuses.

However, these claims were not backed by scientific studies.

Another ISGAP report admitted that its findings were “hypothetical” rather than conclusive, according to researcher Nick Cleveland-Stout in an article published on the website Drop Site.

The institute, which presents itself as an academic body, has faced criticism from scholars and former staff who say it has abandoned academic research in favour of an excessive focus on Qatar. This focus, they argue, is linked to direct Israeli government funding of at least $123,000, according to official documents.

READ: UN experts urge Israel to end its financial stranglehold on OPT