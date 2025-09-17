108 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on Tuesday

At least 108 Palestinians have been killed, and others were wounded or reported missing since dawn on Tuesday, after a series of heavy Israeli airstrikes and military operations across the Gaza Strip, in what was described as a bloody night.

Medical sources said that among the victims, 93 were killed in the north of the strip, nine in the central areas, and six in the south.

They said Al-Shifa Hospital received 64 bodies, Al-Ahli Arab (Baptist) Hospital 24, Al-Quds Hospital five, and Al-Awda Hospital three, while Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Nasser hospitals each received six.

In north-west Gaza City, the Israeli army carried out a deadly attack by bombing adjacent houses belonging to the Zaqout, Hamad and Ashour families near Al-Amn Al-Aam junction. At least eight people, including children and women, were killed in the initial count, more than 40 others were injured, and dozens remained missing under the rubble.

In Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of the city, Israeli forces bombed two homes belonging to the Taha and Masoud families near Al-Shawa Square, killing three Palestinians and leaving others unaccounted for.

Civil defence and medical teams also recovered the bodies of 20 Palestinians from under the rubble of the destroyed houses in the two massacres, while search operations continued for many hours due to the widespread destruction.