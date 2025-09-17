The deception of Antisemitism

Olive trees cry in despair in the land of injustice and oppression. The illegal settlers vandalize gardens. The owners feel like intruders, and the invaders pretend to be the real owners. The land of compassion and love bleeds under the machete of Zionism. Unfortunately, olive tree owners must gain a permit from the Israeli government to harvest olives. Despite having permits, the farmers are shot and killed. The settlers do not give the Palestinian farmers any access to water. Some decide not to take risks, but for others, it becomes a matter of do or die. Trees are uprooted or cut down to force Palestinians to leave their homeland behind and find another country to live in.

One Palestinian farmer, Mahfodah, hugged her olive tree to save it from the onslaught of the Israeli settlers. When they cut down her trees, she grew them back and was determined to do so in the future. She derived her courage from her familiarity with the land, air, and trees. She raised the trees as her own children; that’s why she risked her life to fight the illegal settlers. She is hopeful that the settlers will leave, and the Palestinians will have a peaceful life again without fear and anxiety.

Buildings and hospitals are demolished in the name of the promised land. The normalisation of killing cannot hide the blood-soaked fangs of Netanyahu. Artificially created statelessness and homelessness make the Palestinians long for peace and respite from this unwelcome war. The victims and the conscientious people know that enough is enough. If crossing the limit is the system, then Israel is the committed follower.

Hamas is used as a pretext to decimate the population and their habitat. First, they sponsor the opponent, lure them to attack, and when they strike back, they find reasons to plunder and dispossess. They manufacture the ground to wage war and tear apart the innocent civilians. They want to break the confidence of Palestinians and think that they will retreat and run for their life, moving to other countries. But many Palestinians are hell-bent on staying in their motherland despite all the obstacles they are forced to experience. Even when all countries have decided not to help Palestine, the people are hopeful that the paralysing night will be over, and a new dawn will begin. They also think that there will be a divine intervention to end this nightmare and usher in a rejuvenating era of freedom and self-determination.

Children keep the culture and memories alive. They will carry the torch of heritage and tradition for the coming generations. So, they are considered the biggest threat to the future of the settlers. And they are targeted by the Zionists to exterminate the hope of resistance and revolution. The maimed bodies that were supposed to play and get prepared for future challenges are now leaving this chaotic world for good. We cannot look away from the heinous crimes Israel is perpetrating in Palestine. The human-flowers are not allowed to bloom and work for the service of humanity. The suffering is unbearable, and we have failed to stop the wildfire of war crimes. The truth claims of Israeli settlers about the license to kill and occupy have become pure hogwash. When ancestral homes are taken away violently, people only have the earth to swallow their bodies.

Various occupational groups become the victim of basic corporeal design. Their multiple identities are reduced to hungry people. Teachers, athletes, and people from other occupations succumb to the severe hunger pangs. The crocodile tears of antisemitism hijack the prosperity of human civilisation. Marketplaces are bombed to thwart the trajectory of life. They think that without the lifeline of survival, the original inhabitants will capitulate.

Many Palestinians are displaced in Gaza, carrying bag and baggage, for fear of their life. The settlers think that they are inching towards achieving their goal of occupying all of Palestine. In a protracted war, many victims often struggle to find justification for resistance. Despite the grim situation, people want to live and spend time in this world. They want to enjoy the beauty of nature, form families, and fulfill dreams. A short human life is even further shortened by an unjust war. Their nomadic life in search of safety and security becomes a plaything for Israel.

When Palestinians are killed like birds, the use of antisemitism by Israel in this context is baseless and ridiculous. It expects that Zionist terrorists will kill the Palestinians, and if people criticise this act, then they preach the tenets of antisemitism. Donald Trump is rightfully called the Hitler of this age for his unconditional support for Israeli aggression and occupation. Israel is getting away with any crime against Palestine for its close ties with the USA. Israel and the USA are partners in crime against humanity and civilisation. Israel’s religious justification for the war in Palestine, killing innumerable civilians, is untenable.

Israel has already been defeated in their mission to evict all the Palestinians by their very crimes of displacement. As the USA was humiliated in Vietnam through its war crimes, Israel has already started to taste its tears of disgrace. We know that the USA colonised and occupied the native American lands, and Israel is doing the same with the Palestinians. Although Israel and the USA do not care about their image in the world, the accumulation of crimes is bound to matter, as evidenced by the insults and humiliation Israeli citizens receive abroad. The situation is not going to improve if Israelis continues with their predatory and genocidal actions.

Israel is using the false accusations of antisemitism to conceal their terrorism and genocide in Palestine. But it forgets that everyone can see the deception of Israel, cloaked in the claim of hatred against the Jews. Everyone is convinced that Israel is playing the victim card to justify its invasion and destruction of Palestine forcefully. Israel is trying to look innocent and continue with their atrocities, using antisemitism as their weapon. Israel becomes an eyesore to the world by victimising Palestinians, and the duplicity of antisemitism becomes obvious to the world.

