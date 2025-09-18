Middle East Monitor
137,000 Israelis leave the country in two years

September 18, 2025 at 11:04 am

Israeli passport [KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images]

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics has reported that more than 137,000 Israelis left the country over the past two years, almost twice the number of new arrivals.

The data shows that more than 82,000 Israelis left last year, while 31,000 arrived.

In 2023, about 55,000 Israelis left, compared with 46,000 who arrived.

According to the bureau’s data, Israel’s population on the eve of the Jewish New Year exceeded 10 million. Population growth in the past Hebrew year was recorded at 1.2 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent the year before.

The statistical report noted that 21.4 per cent of Israel’s population are Palestinians from the occupied territories of 1948, while 78.6 per cent are Jews or others. The number of foreign residents last year was estimated at around 260,000.

Israelis attribute the rise in emigration to worsening security and political conditions following the events of 7 October 2023, alongside feelings of insecurity, fears of international isolation, and ongoing economic and social challenges.

READ: 79,000 Israelis left country in 2024, outnumbering newcomers, official figures show

