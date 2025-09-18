Calibrating power: A people-first US approach to the Middle East

Foreign policy is not abstract for most Americans. It arrives as an unexpected deployment that rearranges a family’s year, a quiet chair at the dinner table, a neighbour back from overseas who smiles yet startles and city budgets that delay the library roof because resources flowed elsewhere. For too long Washington has reached for military tools when steadier instruments — patient diplomacy, shared problem solving and real coalition work — could have advanced US interests more effectively at far lower human cost. This is not a rebuke of those who serve. It is a call for discipline about when and why we ask them to risk everything.

A credible approach begins with evidence that has been stress tested, presented clearly to the public and weighed against long term objectives rather than short term pressure. Intelligence is essential yet it is not certainty. Serious policy treats assessments as inputs to be challenged, not verdicts to be followed. Before claims harden into consensus they should face independent review and structured red team challenges. Public briefings should separate what we know from what we estimate or fear so that consent rests on clarity, not ambiguity.

Any consideration of force must meet strict thresholds. Political aims should be defined in plain language, means must be proportional, timelines realistic and the exit credible from the start. When Congress does its job with open debate, narrow authorisations and rigorous oversight, the United States is less likely to stumble into missions that drift. Credibility abroad grows from consistency and care as much as from capability.

The toolkit should match the region’s complexity. Targeted sanctions need humanitarian carve outs and sunset clauses so civilians are not punished indefinitely. Preventive diplomacy should be funded as a core security function, not as an afterthought. Working through alliances and regional organisations ought to be the default. When coercion is even discussed, non military levers should be tried first: financial transparency that constrains illicit networks, anti corruption support that strengthens institutions, public health cooperation that builds resilience.

A caution underlines the stakes for the Middle East. External narratives have sometimes nudged Washington toward harder lines than the evidence later supported. Ahmed Chalabi’s claims helped entrench what is now understood to have been a false case that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. In debates over Iran, allegations circulated for years by the Mujahedin e Khalq coloured discussion of Tehran’s nuclear programme despite persistent questions about reliability. The lesson is not to dismiss dissident voices. It is to evaluate them like any source, with scepticism, verification and context, because information failures can pave the way to escalation and, in this region, to wars that multiply harm far beyond their initial spark. “The enemy of my enemy” is an emotion, not a strategy.

Restraint is not retreat. It is the discipline to align means with ends and to privilege outcomes that last. Opening with diplomacy and keeping it central creates space for de escalation and face saving compromise. Coordinating with partners yields leverage the United States cannot buy alone. Setting aims that are realistic and keeping them narrow reduces the mission creep that erodes public trust. Success should be judged by arrangements that people can live with, not by dramatic headlines that fade while costs endure.

To make restraint real, the government must set clear tests: define political goals that military means can actually achieve, use proportional tools with a realistic timeline, plan an exit from the start, and give the public regular updates on aims, costs and progress. These safeguards do not delay action; they ensure speed does not replace strategy.

Congress has a central role. Legislators should reclaim constitutional responsibilities by debating authorisations in the open, limiting them to specific purposes and timeframes and sunsetting those that have outlived their contexts. Oversight should be sustained and bipartisan, focused on avoiding overreach rather than performing for cameras. Narrower authorisations and stronger oversight give forces clearer mandates and allow citizens to follow missions in good faith.

The executive should renovate process and culture. Institutionalise red team challenges at key decision points. Publish unclassified versions of the core analytic questions that drove judgement calls, marking the line between evidence and inference. Establish default pathways for non-military options: anti-corruption programming that sharpens accountability, financial crimes enforcement that deters sanction evasion, exchange schemes that build human capital and public health partnerships that outlast news cycles. These are not soft alternatives. They are the hard work of shaping an environment in which fewer crises detonate into conflict.

Regional practice will show whether principles bring progress. Ceasefire talks should deliver concrete steps such as lasting humanitarian corridors, monitored prisoner exchanges and clear deconfliction. On Jerusalem and holy sites, language must be precise, with references like Al-Aqsa accurate, not symbolic. Support for security partners should carry clear, public conditions linked to behaviour and human rights, with quiet pressure balanced by transparent baselines.

A people first approach also pays dividends at home. Every dollar not absorbed by open ended conflict can reinforce daily security where Americans live: modernising bridges and power grids, expanding rural broadband, supporting teachers and accelerating the clean energy transition that lowers household bills and builds steady jobs. It also means funding mental health care worthy of veterans and making those services easy to reach for families and for civilians who carry secondary burdens. Communities can invest in disaster preparedness, addiction treatment and childcare, practical steps that strengthen resilience more than any distant show of force.

Trade offs should be acknowledged. There will be moments when force is the least bad option. If that path is taken the public is owed clarity about the objective, the costs and the conditions that end the mission. Service members are owed political aims that align with achievable military tasks and the support to return home whole. Allies are owed predictability. Adversaries should have fewer chances to misread intent.

Choosing restraint requires confidence. It asks leaders to say no when saying yes would be easier in the news cycle. It asks Congress to limit permissions it once expanded and to retire authorisations that no longer fit. It asks the executive to distinguish between actions that look decisive and actions that actually solve problems. Above all it asks citizens to value steady gains — de-escalations, humanitarian corridors and durable ceasefires — over the quick gratification of “doing something” dramatic.

The United States will lead best when others can trust it. Trust grows when the country keeps its word, matches rhetoric to reality and centres people in the choices it makes. A foreign policy that does these things will protect Americans, honour values grounded in human rights and international law and leave future generations fewer wars to end and more peace to sustain. The shift is within reach. It should begin now.

