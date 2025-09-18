Middle East Monitor
Israel assassinates senior Hezbollah leaders in Baalbek strike

September 18, 2025 at 8:51 am

Smoke rises over Litani River following the Israeli attack on Baalbek, Lebanon on March 22, 2025. [Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises over Litani River following the Israeli attack on Baalbek, Lebanon on March 22, 2025. [Ramiz Dallah – Anadolu Agency]

Two Lebanese men were killed on Wednesday evening in an Israeli drone attack on the city of Baalbek. Reports circulating suggest that the victims were senior figures in Hezbollah.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), the drone targeted a car in the al-Asira area of Baalbek, killing two people.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that an Israeli airstrike hit a car in the city, with an initial toll of two dead.

Meanwhile, accounts on the X platform reported that the victims were Hezbollah leaders Hussein Saifo Sharif and Kamal Raad Sharif, who were killed in the Israeli strike.

