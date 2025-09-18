Israel says security coordination with Egypt, Jordan and UAE continues despite criticism over Qatar incident

An Israeli official said on Wednesday that security coordination between Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates is continuing as usual, despite international criticism and anger following the attempted assassination of Hamas leaders in Qatar and the emergency Arab summit held in response.

The official, who spoke to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN without being named or identified by position, said: “Relations and security coordination with the three countries are continuing as usual. These states understand that strategic and security cooperation with Israel allows them to influence what happens in Gaza, and they want to remain key players in the scene.”

He added that last week Egypt completed the construction of a compound with hundreds of tents in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, while the UAE is considering setting up a similar compound in the south of the strip. He also noted a significant increase in aid shipments to the Egyptian city of Arish.

