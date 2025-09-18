Israeli army launches fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes staged a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in the latest violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the strikes targeted what the army claimed were Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

The attacks came shortly after the army ordered residents of the towns of Meiss al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit, and Debbin in Nabatieh to evacuate their homes.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA confirmed that an airstrike hit Meiss al-Jabal, without giving details about casualties or damage.