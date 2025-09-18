Middle East Monitor
Israeli army launches fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon

September 18, 2025 at 4:31 pm

Lebanese military forces investigate the scene where Israeli army targeted a vehicle in the town of Berca, located in the central part of Lebanon’s Mount Lebanon Governorate on September 9, 2025. [Wassim Samih Seifeddine – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli warplanes staged a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, in the latest violation of last year’s ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the strikes targeted what the army claimed were Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

The attacks came shortly after the army ordered residents of the towns of Meiss al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit, and Debbin in Nabatieh to evacuate their homes.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA confirmed that an airstrike hit Meiss al-Jabal, without giving details about casualties or damage.

