Pope Leo highlights grave humanitarian situation in Gaza despite US pressure on Israel

Pope Leo XIV expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, criticizing the lack of effective measures to alleviate the suffering of civilians despite pressure on Israel from the United States, Anadolu reports.

“Even though there has been some pressure on Israel from the United States, and despite some very clear statements recently from President Trump, there has not been a clear response in terms of finding effective ways to alleviate the suffering of the people, the innocent people in Gaza, and that is obviously of great concern,” the pope said in an interview with Penguin Peru published Thursday.

The pope highlighted the urgent needs of Gazans, particularly children, emphasizing the requirement for medical assistance and humanitarian aid to address the “very grave” situation.

“It’s just so horrible to see the images that we see on television, hopefully something will turn this around,” he said.

Pope Leo also warned against growing numbness to the crisis. “That’s a sort of a human response, because you can only stand so much pain,” he added.

On whether the Gaza situation could be labeled “genocide,” the pope stated that the Holy See cannot make an official declaration at this time. “There’s a very technical definition about what genocide might be, but more and more people are raising the issue, including two human rights groups in Israel have made that statement,” he explained.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory concluded on Tuesday that Israeli forces committed “four of the five” genocidal acts defined under the 1948 genocide convention: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births.

The interview also touched on US politics, with Pope Leo emphasizing that his American background allows him to better understand the country’s context, though he clarified he does not plan to engage in partisan politics.

He later acknowledged that “the United States is a power player on the world level,” and said: “We have to recognize that, and sometimes decisions are made more based on economics than on human dignity and human support, but (we have to) continue to challenge and to raise some questions to determine the best way to respond.”

