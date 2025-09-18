US labels four Iraqi factions as “terrorist groups” in escalation against Iran-aligned militias

The US State Department on Wednesday formally designated four Iraqi factions as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs), escalating its campaign against groups it accuses of aligning with Iran.

The groups named are Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib Imam Ali. All four had previously been blacklisted as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, but the new designation carries harsher restrictions and broader implications.

In its statement, the State Department claimed the militias “conduct attacks against US personnel and facilities,” including strikes on the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting American and coalition troops. Washington alleges the groups often operate under pseudonyms or front organisations to obscure their role.

Framing the move as part of its maximum-pressure campaign, the department said the designations align with National Security Executive Memorandum No. 2, issued by President Donald Trump, which seeks to choke off Iranian funding to regional partners.

“The United States remains committed to countering Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, and disrupting Iran-aligned militia groups from conducting attacks,” the statement read, vowing that Washington “will continue to use all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny terrorist funding and resources.”

