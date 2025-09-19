Egypt rejects Israeli displacement plans in call with US envoy Witkoff

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty delivered a firm message to the US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Thursday, stressing Cairo’s categorical rejection of any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians from their land.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two officials discussed developments in Gaza, regional de-escalation, and the Iranian nuclear issue during a phone call. Abdel Aty underscored the urgent need to halt ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, citing severe humanitarian repercussions for its residents.

He warned that displacement constitutes “a fundamental element of instability” in the region and directly undermines regional security.

“Displacement leads to undermining and liquidating the Palestinian cause, and Egypt categorically rejects this under any pretext or name,” the minister said, stressing the necessity of Palestinians remaining on their land.

Abdel Aty also called for an immediate ceasefire to ease tensions, allow the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and help restore regional stability.

The statement said the conversation also covered efforts to de-escalate broader regional tensions. The two sides discussed the Iranian nuclear issue, following a 9 September agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo to resume cooperation.

Abdel Aty briefed Witkoff on Egypt’s recent contacts with Iranian officials, including discussions on postponing the UN sanctions snapback mechanism and resuming US-Iran negotiations.

