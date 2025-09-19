Gaza Media Office: Over 3,500 Palestinians killed in 38 days of latest Israeli ground offensive

The Gaza Government Media Office said Thursday that 3,542 Palestinians have been killed over the past 38 days, averaging about 93 deaths per day since Israel launched its ground offensive on Gaza City on 11 August.

In a statement, the office said 1,984 people (56 per cent) were killed in the northern Gaza Strip and 1,558 (44 per cent) in the central and southern areas, which Israel has designated as “safe humanitarian zones.”

It said the distribution of victims shows that the Israeli military “specifically targeted” central and northern Gaza City in an effort to force residents from their homes. The statement added that strikes on designated safe areas demonstrate that civilians and shelters were “deliberately” targeted.

The office described the figures as evidence of a “systematic policy of genocide” involving mass killings, widespread destruction, and forced displacement. It said such actions represent violations of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and relevant UN resolutions.

The statement renewed calls for the international community, the United Nations, and the International Criminal Court to take action to stop what it described as war crimes and to hold Israeli leaders accountable.

