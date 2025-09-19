Israel’s Doha strike kills diplomacy – and US credibility with it

The smoke that rose over Doha this week was more than the aftermath of an airstrike. It marked three things at once: the death of mediation, the collapse of U.S. credibility, and growing danger for the remaining Israeli hostages.

Israel’s decision to bomb Doha, America’s closest Gulf ally and one of the main mediators in Gaza ceasefire talks, was unprecedented. Five Hamas officials and a Qatari security officer were killed. But the true significance lies not in the casualties, but in what this strike destroyed: the framework of diplomacy itself. Qatar condemned the strike as “cowardly” and a “flagrant violation of international law,” with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman warning it had dragged the region to a place “where it cannot be repaired.”

This was not an isolated act. In just 72 hours, Israel has struck six different countries: Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and Yemen. According to Al Jazeera, the Doha attack killed six people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer, while top Hamas negotiators narrowly survived. Israel’s military confirmed the strike on a compound in Doha’s West Bay district — just 35km from the US Central Command headquarters at Al Udeid. The symbolism could not be clearer: Israel bombed a US ally within sight of America’s largest base in the Middle East.

At the time of the attack, Hamas negotiators had gathered in Doha to review a US-backed ceasefire proposal. Among the intended targets was Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s chief negotiator, who survived the strike. Even President Trump admitted the attack did not advance American or Israeli interests, stressing it was Netanyahu’s decision alone. But the symbolism was unmistakable: Israel struck not just Hamas officials, but the very process of negotiation itself.

By bombing Doha, Israel torched the last bridge of communication. If Hamas leaders are not safe in the capital of a US ally, then no venue for talks can ever be safe. Egypt, Israel’s other main interlocutor in the talks, also condemned the strike as a “direct assault” on Qatari sovereignty. The UN Security Council has now scheduled an emergency meeting, underlining just how deeply the attack has rattled the diplomatic track.

The regional backlash was immediate. Saudi Arabia and the UAE — both critical US partners and past participants in the Abraham Accords — voiced solidarity with Doha. Instead of tightening Gulf alignment, Israel’s strike risks pushing its prospective allies further away.

The picture is devastating: the US could not prevent Israel from bombing an ally, could not protect Qatari sovereignty, and could not even preserve its own diplomatic process. America looks complicit if it knew, powerless if it did not. Either way, its credibility as the region’s security guarantor has been shredded. For decades, Gulf monarchies tolerated US hegemony because it promised protection. But what does that promise mean if even Doha — the jewel of the American security architecture — can be bombed with impunity? If Qatar cannot trust US protection on its own soil, why should anyone else?

Perhaps the most tragic consequence is for the hostages. Israel insists its campaign is about freeing them. Yet the Doha strike shows hostages are no longer central to the calculus. Negotiators were in Qatar precisely to discuss a deal that included their release. By striking Doha, Israel sabotaged the only process that might have secured their return. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel admitted “their time is running out”. That is not rhetoric; it is a reckoning with the shrinking space for diplomacy.

Netanyahu declared that “the days are over when the heads of terror will enjoy immunity anywhere.” This is not rhetoric but doctrine. From Tehran to Beirut, from Damascus to Sanaa, and now Doha, Israel has expanded the battlefield across the region. Each strike erodes the norms of sovereignty and diplomacy, reinforcing the idea that Israeli security trumps all other considerations. What looks like strength may in fact be strategic folly. Bombing an ally risks isolating Israel diplomatically, destabilising the Gulf, and weakening the very regional ties it has tried to build since the Abraham Accords. Impunity without restraint eventually consumes its own legitimacy.

The Doha strike may be recorded as a tactical success against Hamas leaders. But the deeper casualty is diplomacy itself. Mediation is dead. Washington has been humbled. Hostages are in greater danger. And the message to every US ally is clear: the security guarantee applies to Israel alone. Everyone else stands unprotected.

