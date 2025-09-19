UNRWA chief: Denial of famine in Gaza is part of deliberate disinformation campaign

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday that Gaza has become a battleground of a fierce and rampant information war.

Lazzarini stressed that, “Dis-information continues to be used as a tool to distract from the atrocities in the war-torn enclave

On the UNRWA official site, Lazzarini explained that “UNRWA was the first to be targeted, followed by other UN agencies, media outlets, and health institutions”.

He noted that the latest example was the denial of famine in Gaza and the disregard of the findings of the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which concluded this week that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians.

According to Lazzarini, such denial aims at “undermining world experts’ assessments, analysis and at promoting narratives denying atrocities and dehumanizing Palestinians.”

Praising the resilience of reporters, he said: “Meanwhile, the heroic work of Palestinian journalists continues against all odds, as Israel’s military operations expand.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces, with direct support from the United States and other Western countries, have been waging a destructive war in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the territory, the offensive has so far killed and injured around 231,000 Palestinians.

