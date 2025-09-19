US Senate launches historic initiative to recognise Palestinian State

For the first time in the United States Senate, Democratic senators have introduced a bill urging President Trump to recognise a demilitarised Palestinian state.

The bill, led by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, is non-binding and unlikely to pass due to Republican control and growing opposition to the two-state solution.

The five senators who signed the bill said the move aims to send a message ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and to increase pressure on the US administration to help Gaza.

READ: Illinois governor backs Senate push to block US arms sales to Israel