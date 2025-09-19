Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

US Senate launches historic initiative to recognise Palestinian State

September 19, 2025 at 11:10 am

Senator Jeff Merkley [Shirley Li/Medill/Flickr]

Senator Jeff Merkley [Shirley Li/Medill/Flickr]

For the first time in the United States Senate, Democratic senators have introduced a bill urging President Trump to recognise a demilitarised Palestinian state.

The bill, led by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, is non-binding and unlikely to pass due to Republican control and growing opposition to the two-state solution.

The five senators who signed the bill said the move aims to send a message ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and to increase pressure on the US administration to help Gaza.

READ: Illinois governor backs Senate push to block US arms sales to Israel

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending