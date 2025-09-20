Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers

Jordan on Saturday announced that the King Hussein Bridge, known as Allenby Bridge in Israel, will reopen to passenger traffic on Sunday after being closed for several days, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Public Security Directorate, which operates under the Interior Ministry, said that the Bridge Security Department will allow travelers to cross starting Sunday, while the cargo crossing will remain shut “until further notice.

It urged passengers using the bridge to adhere to scheduled times in order to “save effort and time.”

On Thursday, Jordan halted travel across the King Hussein Bridge, which links the kingdom with the occupied West Bank, after Israel closed the crossing.

The move followed accusations by Israel that a Jordanian driver opened fire on its soldiers at the bridge, killing two, prompting Amman to open an investigation.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,200 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and forced the population into famine.

In September 2024, three Israelis were killed by gunfire from a Jordanian truck driver at the same crossing.

Jordan shares three border crossings with Israel: Sheikh Hussein (Jordan River) Bridge, King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge, and Wadi Araba (Yitzhak Rabin) Crossing.

