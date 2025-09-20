Scotland’s first minister welcomes Gaza Palestinians arriving for medical treatment

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Palestinians from Gaza arriving in the country for medical treatment, voicing solidarity with Gaza and reiterating Scotland’s support for a two-state solution, Anadolu reports.

In an open letter addressed to “the children, families and students of Gaza arriving in Scotland,” Swinney said he was “horrified by the catastrophic situation that has unfolded in Gaza over the past two years.”

“No-one should have to endure the deep trauma and suffering that you and your loved ones have been exposed to,” he said.

He underlined that the Scottish government will continue to push for “a ceasefire and an increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza as well as bringing an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine,” The National reported.

“It is our view that only a two-state solution will bring the lasting peace that the people of Palestine deserve,” he added.

Swinney stressed Scotland’s “proud history of welcoming people from around the world,” assuring Palestinians that support services are available to help them adapt and settle in local communities.

“Scotland is a country that believes in justice and equality, and you will see many signs of support for Palestine around Scotland,” he wrote, stressing that the country stands “in solidarity” with them.

The letter follows the arrival of the first group of Palestinian children in Scotland to receive treatment under Britain’s National Health Service, as part of efforts to provide humanitarian support amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

