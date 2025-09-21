America’s illusions and Gaza’s harsh reality

The United States has long constructed a series of comforting myths around its role in the Middle East, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These narratives have helped Washington maintain an image of global dominance and diplomatic prowess. However, as the violence in Gaza continues unabated, these myths are increasingly being exposed as nothing more than illusions, further undermining the credibility of US foreign policy. The gap between Washington’s rhetoric and the reality on the ground has become impossible to ignore.

One of the central myths the US has perpetuated is the belief that it remains the indispensable power in the Middle East, capable of steering the region toward peace. US presidents, regardless of their political affiliation, have touted America’s ability to broker peace and manage conflicts, from the Israeli-Palestinian issue to broader regional security concerns. Yet, the current conflict in Gaza makes it evident that Washington’s influence is shrinking. As analysts Agha and Malley point out, American diplomacy is increasingly impotent in shaping events in the region. Israel, for instance, no longer depends on the US as its sole protector or peace broker. Israel’s growing ties with other powers such as Russia and China reflect a new geopolitical reality in which the US is no longer the undisputed superpower it once was.

The myth of American neutrality in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict also demands scrutiny. For decades, the US has presented itself as an impartial mediator working towards a two-state solution that would fulfill both Israeli and Palestinian aspirations. But the reality is far different. The US has consistently sided with Israel, providing military aid and political cover, even in the face of widespread Palestinian suffering. Despite the rhetoric of neutrality, Washington’s actions speak louder than words. By shielding Israel from accountability at the United Nations and vetoing resolutions aimed at halting violence or investigating potential war crimes, the US has made it clear that it favours one side over the other. The myth of neutrality only allows America to maintain an image of objectivity, while in reality, it is complicit in the ongoing violence.

Another pervasive myth is the idea that peace is just around the corner. This narrative, repeatedly espoused by US officials, suggests that with the right diplomatic push, a peace agreement is achievable. Yet, as the destruction in Gaza grows and the human toll mounts, this idea seems more and more implausible. The cycle of US-backed peace initiatives, which have consistently failed to produce lasting results, reflects a policy of wishful thinking rather than pragmatic diplomacy. The call for “humanitarian pauses” and other temporary measures has done little to halt the violence. The American administration’s repeated assurances of peace, even in the face of mounting evidence to the contrary, have begun to ring hollow.

At the international level, the United States’ position has become increasingly isolated. The US continues to block UN resolutions that call for ceasefires or independent investigations into the situation in Gaza. This use of the veto to protect Israel from accountability has led to growing resentment and frustration among other nations. While the US positions itself as a defender of global peace and democracy, its actions in Gaza have made it a pariah in the eyes of many. The rest of the world, particularly in the Global South, has largely recognised Palestine as a state, while the US clings to outdated policies that serve to protect Israel’s interests at the expense of Palestinian rights.

In the US, public opinion is shifting. A Washington Post poll has shown that a growing number of Americans are questioning their country’s unwavering support for Israel. This shift is significant, reflecting a broader disillusionment with US foreign policy and a desire for a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even prominent figures like Senator Bernie Sanders have begun to call Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide,” marking a departure from the long-standing bipartisan consensus that shielded Israel from criticism. This growing dissent within American politics underscores the extent to which the myths surrounding US policy are losing their grip on the public imagination.

Despite these changes, the myths of American exceptionalism and global dominance persist. The U.S. continues to present itself as a force for peace in the Middle East, despite the evidence to the contrary. Washington still promotes the narrative that it is capable of bringing about a two-state solution, even as the gap between rhetoric and reality widens. But these myths cannot hold up under scrutiny, and as Gaza’s suffering deepens, they begin to erode America’s moral authority on the world stage.

For the US to regain credibility, it must confront these myths head-on. This means acknowledging that its influence in the Middle East has waned and that it can no longer dictate the terms of peace. The United States must also come to terms with the fact that its actions in support of Israel have not been neutral, but have instead perpetuated the conflict. Finally, the US must face the uncomfortable truth that peace is not inevitable and cannot be imposed through military might or diplomatic posturing. Washington must shift its focus to humanitarian efforts, ceasefires, and meaningful accountability for both Israeli and Palestinian actions.

Breaking away from these illusions would be difficult for the US political establishment, particularly given the deep ties between Washington and Tel Aviv. But it is essential for the future of US foreign policy and for the prospects of peace in the Middle East. As long as America clings to its myths, it will remain disconnected from the reality of the situation in Gaza. And as long as it fails to address the root causes of the conflict, peace will remain elusive.

In the end, the myths America has created about its role in the Middle East are not sustainable. They are built on a foundation of denial and self-deception, and as the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, they will inevitably collapse under the weight of their own contradictions. The United States must face the reality of its role in this conflict, and only then can it begin to contribute to a genuine and lasting peace.

