Gaza death toll nears 65,300 as Israel continues genocidal war against Palestinians

September 21, 2025 at 1:39 pm

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives after the Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in the Shakus area west of Rafah, mourn as the bodies are taken from Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 21, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives after the Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in the Shakus area west of Rafah, mourn as the bodies are taken from Nasser Hospital for funeral process in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 21, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

At least 65,283 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 75 bodies, including four retrieved from under the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 304 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 166,575 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that five Palestinians were killed and 24 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,523, with more than 18,473 others wounded since Oct. 7.

Since March 18, the Israeli army has resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 12,724 people and injuring 54,534 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January, according to the ministry.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

