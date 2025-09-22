Drone activity monitored over Gaza-bound aid flotilla

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza announced on Sunday that it has spotted repeated drone flights over the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Some of these drones flew unusually close to the vessels.

The committee shared its concerns on Facebook, stating that this “unusual level of drone activity causing concerns.”

On Saturday, the committee’s president, Zaher Birawi, announced that the Global Sumud Flotilla— which includes hundreds of participants and volunteers and is the 38th fleet to attempt to break the blockade on Gaza — had set sail collectively towards Gaza, in the largest maritime movement of its kind.

Birawi told Quds Press that 44 ships had already departed from Italian ports, while another six ships from Greek ports were preparing to join the fleet. He confirmed that the direct destination of the fleet was Gaza.

The fleet is expected to take about a week to reach the shores of Gaza, which has been under a severe Israeli blockade for over 17 years.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set off from the coast of Sicily on Friday, heading towards Gaza, which has been facing Israeli attacks supported by the US and Western countries for two years, resulting in over 231,000 casualties, including both martyrs and injured.

