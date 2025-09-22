“Gaza is burning”: How Zionist hate fuels genocide?

Israel’s war minister, Israel Katz, declared with characteristic Zionist hubris: “Gaza is burning.” His words were not a battlefield report or a measured account of military progress. They were a boast—almost celebratory—as though the incineration of a city, a gas chamber for a million human beings, were what defined Israel’s notion of military achievement. In those three words lies the distilled truth of Israel’s project since 1948: a state that has built its very identity on the destruction of Palestinian life, priding itself on the ruins of villages emptied by force and the massacres buried beneath them.

Israeli officials claim that burning Gaza will secure “victory,” just as they once said before assaulting Rafah. In 2024, Benjamin Netanyahu described the invasion of the city of Rafah as essential to achieving “total victory.” On 10 February 2024, he told This Week on ABC that “victory is within reach,” calling Rafah the “last bastion” of the Resistance. Two weeks later, in an interview with CBS, Netanyahu echoed his earlier remarks. He told Margaret Brennan that “total victory is our goal, and total victory is within reach — not months away, weeks away once we begin the operation.”

Yet, a year and a half later, and with every so-called final battle, “total victory” remains nothing more than a mirage. Netanyahu is still chasing the same phantom, shifting the goalposts from massacres to starvations, and each time, reality exposes his lies. In May 2025, he revised the definition of “total victory” to include the destruction of Gaza City, insisting: “We will achieve full victory in Gaza — total,” and claiming that “a Gaza takeover is necessary for victory.”

The scale of devastation tells the story. Gaza has been pummeled from air, sea, and land with such ferocity UN officials and residents describe it as “insane,” the scene is “nothing short of cataclysmic.” Almost half of the City’s population have been displaced, but the majority have no safe place to go.

For those who remained in the ruins under the raining Israeli bombs, escape was not an option. Families are too poor to pay for transport or even a tent. Ordered by Israel to evacuate UN designated shelters, they are enduring bombardment with no protection. “It is like escaping from death towards death, so we are not leaving,” said Um Mohammad from the Sabra neighborhood. Her words capture the bleak calculus facing Gaza’s residents: risk being entombed in rubble or on Gaza’s roads of death.

Netanyahu, beleaguered by corruption charges and flanked by Jewish nationalist ministers, has doubled down on his maximalist strategy, dismissing warnings from his own military leaders. His plan is unmistakable: prolong the war—no matter the human cost—to delay his political demise. For Netanyahu, there is nothing to lose in continuing the genocide, and everything to gain by feeding the Zionist arrogance that animates his racist government. Gaza is not a war zone; it is Netayahu’s last stand to survive Israeli politics.

The phrase, “Gaza is burning” reveals more than a military operation, it’s about an ideology. For decades, Israel has relied on fire as both weapon and metaphor: burning homes in Lydda and Deir Yassin in 1948, torching homes in the West Bank in 2025, and now reducing entire Gaza neighborhoods to dust. Each inferno is framed as a necessary act of “security,” in reality, though, it’s part of a systematic effort to erase Palestinians from the map, physically and politically.

To describe Gaza’s annihilation in terms of fire is no accident. Fire purges, fire consumes, and it leaves behind nothing to return to. Katz’s words expose that ambition with brutal clarity: not merely to defeat the Resistance, but to erase a people. The burning and razing of Palestinian villages in 1948 was no unintended consequence, it was a deliberate Zionist strategy of erasure. Today, the flames consuming Gaza follow that same logic, with the same malevolent intent.

The genocide in Gaza is eroding what remains of Israel’s moral legitimacy. The International Association of Genocide Scholars and the United Nations Commission of Inquiry have concluded, separately, that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israeli apologists cried, again, “antisemitism,” nevertheless, the weight of evidence is shifting. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described Gaza as “morally, politically, and legally intolerable.” Even the European Union, albeit too late, is considering suspension of trade privileges with Israel.

For decades, Israel leaned on Western governments to shield it from accountability. That cover is wearing thin. A state boasting that “Gaza is burning” while starving children’s ribs protrude through thin skin and bodies decompose beneath the rubble is too hideous to conceal. What was once excused as the “fog of war” now stands exposed as a clear pattern: collective punishment of civilians, cynically hiding behind the cries of “victim.”

Israel is delusional in believing that by reducing Gaza to ashes they end the resistance to occupation. History teaches otherwise: when resistance is forged in the crucible of injustice, even a catastrophe does not extinguish it; it intensifies it. The orphans will grow up, and the displaced will not forget. Unlike the Zionist’s experience, Palestinians will rise again to confront their tormenters; they will not abandon their homes to steal someone else’s land.

“Gaza is burning,” three words that will haunt the human conscience long after the embers die out. What Israel celebrates, Palestinians have endured across generations: each living its own version of al-Nakba, from the smoldering ruins of 1948, to the 1982 massacres of Sabra and Shatila in Lebanon, to the ruins of Gaza and the West Bank in 2025. What is truly burning is Israel’s false moral façade, and with it, Western civilisation.

Netanyahu’s “total victory” is “Burning” every Palestinian life in Gaza, step by step. In the West Bank, armed mobs of Zionist Youth burn olive groves and terrorize Palestinian homes. Netanyahu does not lose by slaughtering Palestinians; he loses only if he stops fueling the flames of Zionist hate.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.