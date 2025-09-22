Gaza: Palestinian resistance executes 3 for collaborating with Israel

The internal security forces of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza carried out the execution of three men on Sunday evening, accusing them of spying and collaborating with the Israeli occupation. The execution, carried out by firing squad, took place publicly in the streets of Gaza City and was witnessed by a large crowd.

The public execution was part of an ongoing campaign by resistance security forces — linked to various Palestinian factions — to track down and punish those accused of working with Israeli intelligence. Following the execution, resistance forces distributed leaflets, some of which read: “Your betrayal of your people and their sacrifices will not go unpunished.”

In recent days, several executions have been carried out against suspected collaborators, with crowds reportedly cheering in support of the resistance.

The Palestinian resistance has previously called on all collaborators to turn themselves in. They specifically named members of a group known as the “Abu Shabab network”, allegedly led by Yasser Abu Shabab and operating in Rafah, southern Gaza.

A spokesperson for the resistance security forces, who attended Sunday’s execution, warned that Yasser Abu Shabab, along with Rami Helles and Ahmad Jundieh, would face the same fate.

