Israeli settlers take over Palestinian home in West Bank

A group of settlers took over a Palestinian home in the Old City of Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that dozens of armed settlers seized a house, consisting of one room and its surrounding area, in the Jabari neighbourhood of the Old City. The house belongs to Palestinian Akka Abdul Majid Jabari, and the settlers raised Israeli flags at the property.

This follows an earlier incident on the 3rd of this month, when dozens of settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, took over a home belonging to Nassar family near the Old City municipal area.

In parallel with the ongoing war in Gaza, Israeli forces and settlers have increased their attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These attacks have resulted in at least 1,018 Palestinian deaths, around 7,000 injuries, and more than 18,500 arrests, according to Palestinian sources.

