Palestinian flag raised at 52 town halls across France despite ban

As France prepares to formally recognize the state of Palestine on Monday, 52 town halls across the country raised the Palestinian flag in defiance of a government ban, Anadolu reports.

The French Interior Ministry reported that 52 municipalities out of 34,875 had displayed the flag, despite clear instructions to prefects to prevent Palestinian flags from being hoisted on town halls and other public buildings, according to the broadcaster BFM TV.

The towns where the flag was raised include Nantes, Stains, Saint-Denis and Lyon.

Other municipalities were reportedly planning to raise the flag later in the evening.

On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced their recognition of Palestine, bringing the total number of UN member states that have taken this step to 153 out of 193.

Eleven countries, including Malta, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, and Armenia, have also signaled plans to recognize the state of Palestine during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where world leaders will convene in New York on Monday for high-level discussions.

