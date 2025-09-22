Syrian President al-Sharaa meets with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, Anadolu reports.

The leaders posed for cameras before their meeting but made no public statements. No additional details about the discussion were released.

Al-Sharaa traveled to New York to address the UN General Assembly, marking the first time a Syrian head of state has done so since 1967.

The talks come as Damascus seeks a permanent lifting of US sanctions that remain in effect despite recent easing measures. Much of the sanctions stem from a 2019 US law which sanctioned the Bashar al-Assad government for war crimes during the 13-year civil war.

US President Donald Trump lifted broad US sanctions on Syria in July, following their May meeting in Saudi Arabia. The Treasury Department announced in August that American companies could resume business with Damascus.

In an interview published Sunday, al-Sharaa praised Trump’s decision to lift the sanctions, calling it “quick, courageous, and historic.”

“We need to discuss a great many issues and mutual interests between Syria and the USA,” he said, expressing willingness to meet Trump again to “restore relations in a good and direct way.”

Assad fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime after 25 years in power. Al-Sharaa’s transitional administration was formed in January.