Dozens missing after Israeli strike levels residential building in central Gaza

At least 60 Palestinians are missing after an Israeli airstrike flattened a residential building in central Gaza City on Monday, local sources reported. Residents of the building were inside when it was bombed without prior warning, according to eyewitnesses.

The strike took place near the Shawa Building in the Al-Samar area, which itself has been threatened with attack. Gaza has come under heavy Israeli bombardment since 11 August as part of the army’s ongoing military campaign to seize control of the city.

Eyewitnesses said efforts to recover those trapped under the rubble are severely hampered by the lack of rescue equipment. Videos shared by Palestinians on social media showed the building reduced to rubble.

In one video, a woman—whose name was withheld—said her brother and his family were among those missing. Another man, standing nearby in tears, was heard calling out for his daughter trapped beneath the debris: “Oh Noor, where are you, Dad?”