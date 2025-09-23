Reports: Trump to present Gaza war peace plan to Arab and Muslim leaders

Israeli Channel 12 and US news site Axios reported on Monday evening that US President Donald Trump, along with his envoy Steve Witkoff, may present a plan to end the Gaza war to Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday.

According to American officials, the proposed plan may include the release of all hostages, a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a decision on post-war governance in Gaza, without Hamas involvement.

Sources said that Trump is looking for support from Arab countries to help fund the plan and possibly send ground forces to ensure its implementation.

An Israeli official told reporters that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of parts of Trump’s plan and that Israel might have to accept some of its terms. Netanyahu is expected to discuss the plan with Trump in a meeting at the White House shortly.

The White House had earlier announced that Trump will hold a “multilateral meeting” with representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.