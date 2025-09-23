Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

US Envoy: Washington won’t confront Hezbollah, Israel to remain in Lebanon

September 23, 2025 at 12:28 pm

Thomas J. Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Turkiye briefs media on Strengthening U.S.-Turkiye Relations and Advancing Relations with Syria at the Foreign Press Centers of U.S. Department of State in New York City, United States, on Friday, July 11, 2025. [Kyle Mazza - Anadolu Agency]

Thomas J. Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Turkiye briefs media on Strengthening U.S.-Turkiye Relations and Advancing Relations with Syria at the Foreign Press Centers of U.S. Department of State in New York City, United States, on Friday, July 11, 2025. [Kyle Mazza – Anadolu Agency]

The US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack said Monday that Washington will not intervene militarily against Hezbollah and confirmed that Israel will remain in the areas it occupies in southern Lebanon.

In press remarks, Barrack said Israel will not withdraw from the five contested points it captured in the last war. “We will not act against Hezbollah, whether through our forces or through US Central Command,” he stated.

The envoy described Hezbollah and Iran as “snakes whose heads must be cut off,” calling them enemies of the United States. He urged the Lebanese government to show the political will to disarm Hezbollah, claiming the group continues to grow militarily and economically, with around $60 million transferred to it from abroad.

Israel launched an offensive on Lebanon in October 2023, which escalated into full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding 17,000 others. Although a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israel has violated it more than 4,500 times, according to official figures, causing at least 276 additional deaths and 613 injuries.

Despite the truce, Israel continues to hold five hills in southern Lebanon captured during the war, along with other territories it has occupied for decades.

READ: Israeli drone strikes kill five, including children, in southern Lebanon

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending