Egypt warns peace treaty with Israel could collapse over Gaza war

September 24, 2025 at 10:33 am

Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations Osama Abdel Khalek speaks during the General Assembly 39th plenary meeting at the United Nations headquarters on November 28, 2023 in New York City. [Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images]

Egypt has warned that its decades-old peace agreement with Israel is at risk due to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Tuesday evening, Egypt’s ambassador to the UN, Osama Abdel Khalek, said Israel’s actions threaten the peace that has lasted for nearly 50 years, with potentially severe consequences for the entire region.

He stated that Israel’s intentions are no longer hidden, and that its official statements and actions suggest a real plan to reshape Palestinian presence in Gaza.

Ambassador Abdel Khalek accused Israel of trying to forcibly displace large parts of Gaza’s population through military attacks, starvation, and the destruction of basic living conditions — all of which Egypt firmly rejects.

He added that the current ground offensive in Gaza is part of what he described as a “malicious plan,” which Egypt opposes along with any of its consequences.

Egypt, he said, remains committed to mediation efforts, working alongside Qatar and the United States to push for an end to the war. He also announced that Egypt plans to host an international conference focused on recovery and reconstruction in Gaza by Palestinians hands once a ceasefire is in place and the displacement plan is stopped.

The ambassador also warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has become catastrophic. He blamed Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries and the work of the UN and humanitarian agencies inside Gaza, saying they have led to unprecedented suffering and pushed the population towards famine.

