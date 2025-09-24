Gaza aid flotilla comes under drone attacks

At least ten ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to break the blockade on Gaza came under repeated drone attacks early on Wednesday while sailing in the Mediterranean Sea. Explosions were heard, and communication systems on board experienced heavy disruption. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, said seven drone strikes targeted the vessels after around 15 drones were seen flying overhead. She called for immediate protection for the ships, saying, “Hands off the Flotilla!”

The supervising committee of the flotilla reported that unidentified objects were thrown at ten boats, causing material damage, while 13 explosions were detected in their vicinity.

The committee accused Israel of running a disinformation campaign to justify any possible military action against the humanitarian convoy, stressing that any attack on the flotilla would constitute a war crime and a serious violation of international law.

Activists on board one of the ships said drones had dropped an unknown substance with a gunpowder-like smell, but again, no injuries were reported.

This incident follows earlier attacks on 8 and 9 September, when the flotilla organisers reported similar targeting of its ships.

