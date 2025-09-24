Over 300 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to mark Jewish New Year

More than 300 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, the second consecutive day of mass incursions during the Jewish New Year holiday, according to the Islamic Waqf Authority, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Waqf Authority said 328 illegal settlers entered the flashpoint site in the morning hours under heavy Israeli police protection and performed religious rituals, adding that further groups were expected after midday prayers.

Extremist Jewish groups had called for large-scale incursions during the three-day holiday, which began Monday and ends Wednesday.

On the two previous days, a total of 843 illegal settlers stormed the mosque compound, conducting prayers, rituals, and special dances on the eastern side of the site.

READ: Israeli court issues mass eviction orders for Palestinians in East Jerusalem neighbourhood

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israeli authorities have allowed settler groups to enter the Al-Aqsa compound under police escort since 2003. Palestinians say the growing raids, especially during Jewish holidays, are part of Israel’s broader effort to Judaize East Jerusalem and erase its Arab and Islamic character.

Since October 2023, at least 1,044 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ: Israel seeks permanent control of Gaza, while ensuring Jewish majority in West Bank, Israel: UN inquiry commission