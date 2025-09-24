Palestinian resistance leader warns of Israeli spies hiding among displaced in Gaza

A senior security official in the Palestinian resistance warned on Tuesday that Israeli intelligence has instructed several of its agents in Gaza City to move south along with displaced civilians. Their aim, he said, is to carry out sensitive and dangerous missions targeting both civilians and resistance fighters.

The official added that resistance security forces had identified this new tactic and were able to gather key intelligence that led to the arrest of several suspected collaborators.

He confirmed the continuation of monitoring such movements to ensure the security of citizens and the stability of the home front.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces—backed by the United States and other Western countries—have continued a devastating military campaign in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, around 232,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured so far. An additional 442 people, including 147 children, have died due to starvation.

