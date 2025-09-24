Spain joins Italy in dispatching navy vessel to back humanitarian flotilla for Gaza

Spain will send a navy vessel to support the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced in New York on Wednesday, the El Pais newspaper reported, Anadolu reports.

“A maritime action vessel equipped with all the necessary resources will set sail from Cartagena tomorrow in case it is necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out any rescues,” Sanchez said.

According to the report, Madrid coordinated the move with Rome after the Italian government announced the deployment of the frigate Fasan to assist Italian citizens on board and conduct potential relief operations.

Spain’s Defense Ministry has also contacted its Italian counterpart to explore a broader coordinated action, which could involve other countries such as Ireland.

Officials stressed that the mission of the European ships would not be to confront possible Israeli aggression but rather to provide humanitarian assistance if needed. The Spanish Navy vessel will operate in international waters.

The flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month with the aim of breaking Israel’s blockade and delivering humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians have been under siege for 18 years.

Organizers earlier reported 12 blasts hitting nine ships in international waters after drones repeatedly targeted the flotilla. While the group did not attribute responsibility, Israel – which has threatened to block the mission from reaching Gaza – has not commented.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,000 people have been killed since October 2023.