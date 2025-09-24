Western nations call on Israel to restore Gaza-West Bank medical corridor

Dozens of Western countries have called on Israel to reopen the medical corridor between Gaza and the occupied West Bank. They expressed their readiness to provide financial support, medical teams, and equipment to help treat patients from Gaza.

Countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and members of the European Union signed a joint statement urging Israel to allow patients from Gaza to reach the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, for urgent medical treatment.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces – with support from the United States and other Western nations – have continued a devastating military campaign in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, around 232,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured so far. Additionally, 442 people, including 147 children, have reportedly died due to starvation.

