MSF: Over 600 survivors of sexual violence treated in north Darfur in 4 months

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF) announced on Wednesday that it has provided care to hundreds of survivors of sexual violence in North Darfur, western Sudan, over the past four months. Most of the attacks were reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a series of posts on X, MSF said it treated more than 600 victims and survivors of sexual violence in the region between April and August 2025.

The organisation reported that 302 of those cases were recorded in May and June alone, which it linked to attacks on Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps in the city of El Fasher.

“Most survivors were women and girls, including children,” the RSF stated.

In August alone, 112 victims and survivors were treated, with 85 per cent coming from El Fasher or Zamzam. Notably, 30 per cent were under the age of 18.

MSF highlighted that 97 per cent of the perpetrators were not civilians, suggesting the violence was carried out primarily by armed groups.

On 20 September 2025, the UN Human Rights Office stated that Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters had committed systematic rapes of women and girls during the assault on Zamzam camp.

One documented case involved 12 fighters raping five women in front of their children.

According to Sudan Tribune, RSF forces took control of Zamzam camp, located 12 km southwest of El Fasher, in April 2025, during a major ground offensive that followed heavy shelling and drone strikes.