Somali president voices concern over ‘continued suffering’ of Palestinians, calls for lasting ceasefire

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday said that his country remains “deeply concerned” by the “continued suffering” of Palestinians, and called for an immediate ceasefire, Anadolu reports.

“The ongoing violence, displacement and deprivation faced in the occupied territories, including Gaza, demand our collective conscience and urgent action,” Mohamud said at the UN General Assembly in New York.

He called for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and renewed commitment towards the two-state solution as the only viable path for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East today.”

He said Somalia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, was “working tirelessly” to advance peace, stability and shared opportunities worldwide.

– ‘Unwavering commitment, courage’ against al-Shabaab, ISIS

READ: Somali-US air strikes kill Al-Shabaab fighters, hit weapons ship, says government

Praising the East African country’s international partners in its fight against terrorism, Mohamud commended the “unwavering commitment and courage” of Somali security forces for their “sacrifices, resilience and success” against al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh), which he called the “two most dangerous terror organizations in the world today.”

“We are bravely fighting the last remaining pockets of international terrorism while building a strong and sustainable national security architecture,” he said.

The Somali leader vowed that counterterrorism efforts will continue until “complete victory and harmony” are achieved in Somalia, Africa, and the world.

He highlighted international efforts in “defeating the violence, extremism, ideology, falsehood and illicit financial systems that facilitate global terrorism.”

“As a result of our efforts in Somalia, our people and citizens across the world are safe today,” he underscored.

READ: Pope Leo XIV condemns Israel’s displacement of Gazans, renews ceasefire call