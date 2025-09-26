A surge of recognition and a glimmer of hope

The recent wave of international recognition for the state of Palestine is not the first of its kind, and it will not be the last, but it is undeniably different. This wave, coming from main Western capitals, at a time of immense human tragedy, carry a resonance that earlier gestures did not. Their announcement, timing, and surrounding global mood, all interact to make this moment extraordinary.

Some argue that such recognitions are symbolic, but they are not. They are not symbolic; they have political, diplomatic, and legal consequences. Others insist that these recognitions are insufficient, since they have not stopped the relentless bombardment of Gaza, and that is true. Precisely, Gaza compelled many for these recognitions. The blood of civilians, the destruction of entire neighbourhoods, and the extraordinary resilience of the Gazens under this unbelievable situation, have forced governments to move. These recognitions are not gifts, they are entitlements, and a product of incalculable human sacrifices.

The war on Gaza, the Israelis ongoing policies in the West Bank, and the Netanyahu’s government unrestrained aggression, has crossed every red line. The outrage in the worlds’ capitals streets have exerted pressure on governments, thus leading to these recognitions. They are, at their core, the translation of public sentiment into state action. But unfortunately the recognitions itself will not stop the bombs in Gaza or the confiscation of the land or the oppression of the people in the West Bank. But they signals something important and new, that the world is less willing to indulge Israel, and the American diplomatic shield, which long provided Israel impunity is beginning to crack.

For decades, Western Europe was the most reluctant region when it came to recognising Palestine. Half the continent has now done so. Others, like Japan, openly admit recognition is a matter of time. Today, only about 35 states worldwide still withhold recognition, and that number is shrinking. In 1988, after the Palestinian declaration of independence in Algiers, nearly half of the world recognised the Palestinian state. After the 2009 war on Gaza, Latin American nations collectively moved to do so. After October 2023, a new surge came, with more than twenty additional recognitions, many from Europe itself.

More than 81 per cent of the world’s states now recognise Palestine. The United Nations General Assembly acknowledges as legal status. Palestine is a full member of the Arab League, embraced by the African Union, and recognised by three G7 powers, and four of the five permanent members of the Security Council. In legal, political, and diplomatic terms, Palestine exists.

What is new today is the identity of the countries joining the fold. Britain, France, Canada are states that have for decades been Israel’s allies in trade, military cooperation, and diplomacy. These are not fringe states in global politics. They are central pillars of the Western order. For years, their position was consistent, recognition could come only as part of a negotiated settlement with Israel. Now, they have recognised Palestine unconditionally. That represents not only a break with the past, but a quiet rebuke to Washington, which remains steadfastly opposed to recognition. The question remains: for how long can Washington sustain this position, risking as standing alone in opposition to its Western allies.

The moral question, however, remains. Can these governments wash their hands of complicity in Gaza’s destruction simply by recognising Palestine? Of course not. Words alone will not stop the killing. Nor do they erase decades of support for Israel’s occupation and military aggression. The obligation of states, if they are serious, is to use the means available to them to force Israel to stop the war.

And yet, recognition does matter. It affirms the Palestinian right to self determination, long enshrined in international law. It bolsters the Palestinian diplomatic hand. It underscores that independence within the 1967 borders is not merely an aspiration but an entitlement. It creates political pressure on governments to align rhetoric with policy.

Legally, recognition strengthens Palestine’s standing under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which governs state-to-state interactions. It reinforces the fourth criterion of statehood under international law, the ability to conduct relations with other states. Every recognition makes this criterion less deniable, more entrenched. It builds momentum, creating a legal and political reality that Israel cannot erase.

The General Assembly already granted Palestine the status of a state in 2012, after the Council’s own committee concluded that Palestine met all four criteria of statehood. The American veto may block procedure, but it cannot erase fact. Recognition by more states deepens this reality.

There is also a strategic consequence. Each recognition isolates Israel further, and by extension isolates the United States. Washington’s traditional monopoly as mediator in the conflict is eroding. With every European capital that diverges from the US line, the image of American leadership role fades away.. The recent French-Saudi declaration at the UN General Assembly, endorsed by scores of states, called not just for an end to the war but for the creation of a viable Palestinian state and a new regional security framework. It was, in essence, a collective act of defiance toward Washington.

Recognition will not end the war in Gaza today. It will not dismantle the settlements in the West Bank tomorrow. But it has begun to change the diplomatic landscape, to undermine the immunity Israel has long enjoyed, and to expose the United States as increasingly out of step with much of the world.

Palestinians themselves are keen to seize this moment of accomplishment born of sacrifice and suffering and turn it into an opportunity of an independent state. The world has spoken more loudly than before. Now, it is Palestinians’ turn to stand united and steadfast and to prove that they truly deserve the world’s recognition of their state and legitimate rights.

