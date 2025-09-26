Germany ‘remains concerned’ over Israeli West Bank annexation plans despite Trump pledge

Germany on Friday said that it “remains concerned” over Israeli plans to annex the West Bank despite assurances by US President Donald Trump to prevent such a move, Anadolu reports.

“First of all, we always welcome these statements (from the US president), and you know our position on the two-state solution,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Josef Hinterseher said at a press briefing in Berlin, referring to Trump’s remarks on Thursday that he would not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank.

“At the same time, we remain concerned—and we express this concern to our Israeli partners—that the annexation of the West Bank, and also the construction of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, remains a significant obstacle to the two-state solution, which we support,” Hinterseher added.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters: “I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”

Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump replied: “Whether I spoke to him or not, I did, but I’m not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

READ: Trump tells Muslim leaders he won’t allow Israeli annexation of West Bank: Report

Co-ruling Social Democrats back sanctions in case of West Bank annexation

The co-ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) said it would support sanctions, if Israel goes ahead with the West Bank annexation.

The majority of European states support the sanctions proposals of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary faction, said in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

“Germany must not block European diplomacy. “We are in favor of pursuing a common European path, ” he added.

The center-right government is deeply divided over imposing EU trade sanctions, as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party adamantly opposes such a move, while its junior coalition partner, the SPD, supports it.

Germany will reach a decision on whether to back EU sanctions against Israel before a EU meeting in Copenhagen in October, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on a visit to Madrid on Sept. 18.

Most Germans back sanctions against Israel over its war in Gaza, according to surveys published in recent months.

READ: Israel’s military escalation in Gaza will not lead to peace, Germany warns