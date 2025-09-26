Israel kills 50 more Palestinians in Gaza amid relentless bombardment

Israeli forces killed 50 Palestinians on Friday in fresh attacks on homes and civilians waiting for aid across the Gaza Strip, medics said, as the army continued demolishing residential buildings in the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

In central Gaza, 10 people were shot dead and several others wounded near a food distribution point close to the Netzarim corridor while waiting for humanitarian aid, according to health workers.

In Gaza City, one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Zarqa area in the northeast.

Seven others were killed in separate bombings in the city’s eastern neighborhoods.

Another three Palestinians died when an airstrike hit a civilian gathering on al-Nafaq Street.

Two more Palestinians were killed and others injured when the Israeli army targeted a civilian gathering near the municipal park in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city.

In the western part of the city, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a civilian gathering in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, and at least one Palestinian was killed in a strike on a residential building in the al-Rimal neighborhood.

In addition, 18 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of the city, though no further details were available about them.

In Nuseirat refugee camp of central Gaza, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people in the western areas.

Another Palestinian was also killed in an Israeli strike on the central governorate, though no further details were available.

In Rafah city of the southern strip, a Palestinian waiting for aid was killed and several others were injured by gunfire near a distribution center in the al-Shakoush area.

Two more Palestinians were killed in separate neighborhoods in Khan Younis city, as Israeli helicopters opened fire at civilian homes in the city center, according to witnesses.

The Israeli army bombed the “Italian Complex” residential tower in al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City after giving an evacuation warning.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that the army targeted the 15-story building, with plumes of smoke seen rising from the site.

Details regarding the extent of damage to the building were not available due to the dangerous security situation, which has prevented sources and witnesses from reaching the area to assess the impact.

According to witnesses cited by the Anadolu correspondent, the complex was housing hundreds of Palestinian families who had already been displaced before.

Overnight, Israeli jets carried out heavy air raids on Tel al-Hawa and around the university district in western Gaza City, witnesses said.

Troops also demolished residential blocks in the city’s northwest. In southern Gaza, Israeli helicopters fired on civilian homes in central Khan Younis, they added.

The Israeli army has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. Months of air and ground assaults have left Gaza largely uninhabitable, pushing its population into famine.