Israeli police arrest man over threat to assassinate Netanyahu

September 26, 2025 at 3:58 pm

Reinforcements are dispatched to the area and roads are closed as a security precaution at the entrance to East Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli police said Thursday they arrested a man who threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect, a man in his forties from the southern town of Kiryat Gat, entered a local police station on the eve of Rosh Hashanah and told officers he intended to kill the prime minister, Sky News Arabia reported.

In a statement, police said the man claimed he planned to buy a firearm and “shoot the prime minister three times.” He was taken into custody and is expected to be indicted later in the day. Authorities have requested that he remain detained until the end of legal proceedings.

The arrest comes amid declining public support for Netanyahu, whose nearly two-year war in Gaza has fuelled concerns over Israel’s growing international isolation.

Meanwhile, 48 Israelis remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Their families have urged the Israeli government to reach a deal to secure their release.

