Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Netanyahu addresses empty hall, after most delegations walked out in protest

September 26, 2025 at 5:40 pm

The majority of the seats are empty as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City, United States. [Selçuk Acar - Anadolu Agency]

The majority of the seats are empty as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City, United States. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his country’s speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, to a nearly empty hall after most delegations walked out in protest of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which is about to enter its third year.

With the announcement of his speech, most delegations withdrew from the UN General Assembly Hall in protest against Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of “committing war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Times Square, near the UN headquarters, witnessed a massive demonstration, attended by thousands of protesters from several US states. They chanted slogans rejecting Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN podium and accusing him of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners rejecting the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, while others called for an end to the war and an end to the targeting of Palestinian civilians.

READ: Netanyahu promoted 8 major lies in UN speech, Gaza government says

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending