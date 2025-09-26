Netanyahu addresses empty hall, after most delegations walked out in protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his country’s speech to the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, to a nearly empty hall after most delegations walked out in protest of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which is about to enter its third year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Monitor (@middleeastmonitor)

With the announcement of his speech, most delegations withdrew from the UN General Assembly Hall in protest against Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of “committing war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Times Square, near the UN headquarters, witnessed a massive demonstration, attended by thousands of protesters from several US states. They chanted slogans rejecting Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN podium and accusing him of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

The protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners rejecting the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, while others called for an end to the war and an end to the targeting of Palestinian civilians.