Shin Bet arrests Israeli accused of working with Iran to target ben Gvir, former army chief Halevi

September 26, 2025 at 9:58 am

Flags of Israel and Iran. [Getty Images]

The Israeli police, acting on instructions from the Shin Bet security service, arrested on Thursday an Israeli–American citizen, Yaakov Perl, 49, on suspicion of security offences linked to espionage for Iran, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli news website i24 reported that Perl had been living in Morocco in recent years and arrived in Israel in July 2025 to carry out intelligence-gathering tasks under Iranian direction.

According to the investigation, as revealed by the Israeli outlet, Perl had previously tried to recruit others inside and outside Israel on behalf of Iran. After these efforts failed, he entered Israel himself. While in the country, he allegedly passed on information about public figures, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and filmed various streets and sites. In return, he is said to have received payment through encrypted digital transfers.

The report added that Perl acted for Iranian intelligence out of ideological motives and opposition to Zionism. An indictment is expected to be filed against him in the Tel Aviv District Court in the coming days.

