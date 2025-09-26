Slovenia bans Netanyahu from entry citing Gaza war crimes

Slovenia announced Thursday it has barred Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country, citing an international arrest warrant accusing him of “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs confirmed the decision on its official X account, noting it follows earlier bans imposed on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Both were prohibited from entering Slovenia on 17 July.

“The public is aware that proceedings are underway against him (Netanyahu) for war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the ministry said. It added that the International Court of Justice concluded on 19 July 2024, that numerous Israeli policies and practices violate international humanitarian and human rights law.

“With this decision, the government sends a clear message to the State of Israel that Slovenia expects permanent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law,” the statement continued.

