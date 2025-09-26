UEFA set to vote on suspending Israel’s membership over Gaza war

The European football body UEFA is preparing to vote on suspending Israel’s membership because of the war in Gaza, according to reports by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Sources told the agency that “a majority of UEFA’s 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The possible suspension comes two weeks before Israel is due to resume its qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, with away games against Norway and Italy next month.

It remains unclear whether world soccer body FIFA would support such a move. Questions have been raised because of the close ties between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US president Donald Trump.

The Trump administration’s role in securing next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including visa approvals for players, officials and potentially hundreds of thousands of visiting fans, is seen as central to FIFA’s efforts to stage a successful tournament, according to the American news agency.

