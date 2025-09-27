Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Gaza death toll nears 66,000 as Israeli attacks continue unabated

September 27, 2025 at 12:59 pm

Palestinians mourn by the bodies of those who were killed in an Israeli attack on Bakr family house at Al-Shati camp, claiming 7 lives, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 27, 2025. Bodies were taken out of Al Shifa Hospital for burial. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians mourn by the bodies of those who were killed in an Israeli attack on Bakr family house at Al-Shati camp, claiming 7 lives, in Gaza City, Gaza on September 27, 2025. Bodies were taken out of Al Shifa Hospital for burial. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

At least 65,926 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 77 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 265 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 167,783 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry said the death toll rose after 300 victims were identified and their data verified and added to the registry.

It also noted that 17 Palestinians were killed and 89 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,560, with over 18,703 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 13,060 people and injured 55,742 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UN says Israeli airstrikes in Gaza occur ‘every 8 or 9 minutes’

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending